Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do for Android has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.33.174, the update brings a new feature for corporate account users, bug fixes, and minor enhancements. You can see the official changelog below.

Talking about what’s new, corporate account users can now see push notifications for shared list activities. The update also includes another visual change, about which you can learn from the official changelog below.

Changelog

Big news for corporate account users!?Push Notifications for shared list activities are now available on your To Do accounts.

Also, in this release,?we have separated the notification setting at the account level. There are some other bug fixes and minor enhancements as well

You can download the latest version of Microsoft To Do app from the below link, or you can visit Google Play Store to install the app.