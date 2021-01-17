Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do for Android has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.35.176, the update brings improved TalkBack announcements for “Search” functionality, bug fixes for app crashes, and list sharing issues. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

In this release we have improved TalkBack announcements for “Search” functionality. There are also some bug fixes for app crashes and list sharing issues.

