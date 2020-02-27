Microsoft’s task management app called Microsoft To Do has received a new update on iOS.

Taking the app to Version 2.12, the update introduces VoiceOver improvements, a lot of accessibility fixes, design improvements to make usability and accessibility better, and a lot more. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

We fixed a crash that could pop up when you switched between To Do and another app.

Sometimes your deleted due dates or recurrence options would pop back into the app when you relaunched it. We’ve made sure that they’re gone for good now.

We made a lot of accessibility fixes, including not cutting off the text when you hit the share button and you have a larger text size.

We also made some VoiceOver improvements.

The Android update makes several design improvements to the UI that improve usability and accessibility.

