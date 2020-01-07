Microsoft has released a new update for its To-Do app for both Android and iOS. The latest update brings new features and fixes as well as bumps the app to v2.8. You can head down to check out the changelog for the update.

Microsoft To-Do for iOS:

We’ve changed the look of Suggestions in My Day and revamped the sections.

If you’ve been using our smart due dates (try typing “tomorrow” when you add a task) then you may have noticed that the due date text didn’t then disappear from your task. We’ll now delete it for you.

We’ve improved your Siri shortcuts experience by introducing Siri donations, and also improving localization.

On Japanese devices the support option was missing in Settings. Sorry about that. If you have a problem do get in touch with us now.

We fixed an accessibility issue where the voiceover was not announcing available actions on uploaded files in the detail view.

Microsoft To-Do for Android:

Importing your lists from Wunderlist? We’ll now?highlight?the lists that were shared in?Wunderlist and prompt you to reshare them in To Do.

You can now turn off notifications for shared lists directly in our To Do settings. If those shared holiday shopping lists are getting a little too noisy, just head to settings and toggle shared list activity off.

We’ve added a bit of polish to our animations and cleared out a few bugs.

You can head to the Google Play Store or the Apple iTunes Store to grab the latest update.