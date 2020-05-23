Microsoft pushed a new update to its task management app on Android — Microsoft To Do. The new update brings a couple of new features and no bug fixes and performance improvements. Taking the app to Version 2.18.159, the update lets you sort completed tasks in each list. The update also includes a new design for empty All and Completed smart lists, reduced size of the app, meaning it’ll take up less room on your phone. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

We’ve added sorting for completed tasks in each list.

We also added new designs for empty All and Completed smart lists.

We reduced the size of the app so it will take up less room on your phone.

You can download and install Microsoft To Do app on your Android smartphone from this link. Alternatively, you can click on the below link to install the app.