Microsoft to add work account support to the Clipchamp desktop app

Microsoft has recently updated its Microsoft 365 roadmap; it says that Microsoft will be introducing work account support for its Clipchamp desktop app for Windows 10 and Windows 11.

The new feature will allow users with Azure Active Directory (AAD) or Entra ID accounts to access Clipchamp, which recently released the ‘silence remover‘ feature, for work directly through the desktop app without the need for a browser. This update is designed to improve the user experience for Clipchamp users who use the platform for work purposes.

Microsoft 365 administrators will also be able to control whether their users can access both Clipchamp for work and personal accounts via the app or only Clipchamp for work. This feature provides administrators with better control over their organization’s use of Clipchamp, through which they can make sure that users are using the platform securely and appropriately.

The feature, identified by ID 387124, was added to the roadmap on March 12, 2024, and is scheduled for rollout starting in May 2024. This update falls under the General Availability release phase and will be available worldwide on the Standard Multi-Tenant cloud instance platform for desktop users.