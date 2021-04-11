Microsoft in talks to acquire Nuance Communications for about $16 billion

Nuance Communications is a technology company with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. Nuance technology is now used by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide. Today, Bloomberg announced that Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire Nuance Communications for about $16 billion. This price would be a 23% premium over the current stock price of Nuance.

Back in 2019, Microsoft and Nuance announced a partnership to develop ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) technologies that will enable the exam room of the future where clinical documentation writes itself. As part of the partnership, Nuance also migrated most of its on-premises infrastructure and hosted products to Azure.

Source: Bloomberg