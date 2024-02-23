Microsoft teases Wi-Fi 7 on Windows 11 via Canary Channel, 35+ Gbps more than Wi-Fi 6

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26063, available exclusively for download through the Canary Channel. This build focuses on introducing support for Wi-Fi 7, the next generation of wireless technology promising significant improvements in speed, capacity, and latency compared to previous iterations.

What’s so different about Wi-Fi 7?

Increased data rates: Wi-Fi 7 offers theoretical maximum speeds of 46 Gbps, compared to 9.6 Gbps for Wi-Fi 6 and 3.5 Gbps for Wi-Fi 5. However, real-world speeds will likely be lower due to various factors.

Wi-Fi 7 offers theoretical maximum speeds of 46 Gbps, compared to 9.6 Gbps for Wi-Fi 6 and 3.5 Gbps for Wi-Fi 5. However, real-world speeds will likely be lower due to various factors. Lower latency: Wi-Fi 7 reduces latency, potentially leading to more responsive experiences in applications like gaming and video conferencing.

Wi-Fi 7 reduces latency, potentially leading to more responsive experiences in applications like gaming and video conferencing. Improved efficiency: Improves efficiency and power management for access points and devices.

Improves efficiency and power management for access points and devices. Multi-Link Operation: This feature allows devices to utilize multiple bands simultaneously (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) for better performance and congestion avoidance.

This feature allows devices to utilize multiple bands simultaneously (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) for better performance and congestion avoidance. Wider bandwidth: Wi-Fi 7 utilizes wider channels in the 6 GHz band, offering increased capacity and potentially enabling new high-bandwidth applications.

Build 26063 is currently available only in the Canary Channel, the most unstable and experimental release channel for Windows Insider builds. This build may contain bugs and other issues. Dev Channel users will not receive this build but will instead receive servicing updates on Build 26058.

To utilize Wi-Fi 7, users will require a Wi-Fi 7-capable access point and a compatible PC. These devices are currently limited in availability.

Here are other fixes and known issues:

Fixes for known issues

Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to experience an issue where the network icon in the system tray showed they didn’t have an internet connection when connected to some VPNs even though the internet connection was working. Those impact may have also seen some apps think there wasn’t an internet connection when there really was.

The fix for the issue causing Build 26058 to not be listed under Settings > Windows Update > Update history like it should is making its way out. It may take another flight or two for builds to properly show up under Update History.

Fixed a high hitting DWM crash in the last couple flights.

Fixed an underlying issue with plug and play which may have impacted audio device setup in the last 2 builds. If you’re continuing to experience issues with audio not playing after this build, please file feedback under Devices and Drivers > Audio and sound in the Feedback Hub.

Fixed an issue where typing too quickly in the Settings search box could result in the results not loading completely.

Fixed an issue causing the three-finger touchpad gesture for middle mouse click (if you had enabled this in touchpad settings) to not work in some apps.

Fixed an issue where attempted to use the Move option when you pressed ALT + Space was causing a window to resize instead of move.

Fixed an issue for Insiders with multiple monitors, where opening a minimized window might result in the window appearing on the wrong monitor.

Fixed an issue which could cause the clock in the taskbar to stop updating.

Fixed an issue which could cause the taskbar icons to shift around under your mouse as you moved your mouse across the taskbar.

Fixed an issue where the “Notify when apps request location” option in Settings under Privacy & Security > Location was reset after reboot.

Fixed an issue that was causing the Windows Update page in Settings to unexpectedly flash messages sometimes (too quickly to read) in the previous flight.

Known issues

[IMPORTANT NOTE FOR GAMERS – UPDATED!] Some popular games may not work correctly and cause a bugcheck (green screen) when launched on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. Please be sure to submit feedback in Feedback Hub on any issues you see with playing games on these builds.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR DEV DRIVE USERS: Insiders on Build 26052+ who have Dev Drives and might need to rollback will need to back up their Dev Drives BEFORE rolling back as rolling back will cause Dev Drives to break and data on them to be lost.

Insiders on Build 26052+ who have Dev Drives and might need to rollback will cause Dev Drives to break and data on them to be lost. A Display Connection section is incorrectly showing up under Settings > System > Display > Graphics that when clicked, will crash Settings. This section will be removed in a future flight.

Using the ISOs for Build 26058 to upgrade instead of doing a clean install may not work if you choose “Keep nothing” in the Windows Setup experience. To upgrade to the latest build in the Canary and Dev Channels, please use Windows Update.

[UPDATED] We’ve made a change to help reduce the number of rollbacks (with error code 0xC1900101) when installing the latest builds and are continuing to investigate reports.

We’ve made a change to help reduce the number of rollbacks (with error code 0xC1900101) when installing the latest builds and are continuing to investigate reports. We’re working on the fix for an issue causing the input switcher (WIN + Space) design to revert back to an older style and draw in the wrong location.

In some cases, the File Explorer context menu no longer has the acrylic effect. This will be fixed in a future flight.

[ NEW ] We’re investigating reports of mouse cursor issues after installing Build 26058, including that the cursor is disappearing in some apps. If you’re experiencing issues, please file feedback describing exactly what you’re seeing under Input and Language > Mouse in the Feedback Hub.

] We’re investigating reports of mouse cursor issues after installing Build 26058, including that the cursor is disappearing in some apps. If you’re experiencing issues, please file feedback describing exactly what you’re seeing under Input and Language > Mouse in the Feedback Hub. [NEW] When opening the context menu in File Explorer, the icons may appear out of place and overlapping text.

More here.