Microsoft’s Surface launch videos have always been beyond amazing, showing off the engineering of their devices in loving detail to a rousingly emotional soundtrack and it seems the company is set to do it again for the Surface Duo.

Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay has posted this short teaser for the Surface Duo, which many expect to launch this week.

The video is a step up from the current viral marketing campaign which has seen Microsoft tech executives (and a Google one) posting pictures of the Surface Duo in everyday use.

SURFACE DUO SPECS

The Surface Duo will reportedly offer a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

As a package, the collection appears to include a stylus, special case for the foldable phone, USB-C charger and what looks like the Surface EarBuds. Its price is expected to start at $1400.

Microsoft excepted to launch the device as early as this week, with MVPs reportedly invited to an introductory event by Microsoft.