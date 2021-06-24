Microsoft Teams will be abandoning Electron, with big improvements expected

Today on Twitter Microsoft CVP Engineering for Microsoft Team, revealed that Microsoft is revamping Microsoft Teams with a major engineering change.

The company is moving from Electron to an Edge Webview 2 and Angular to React.js, which is expected to bring numerous improvements.

With this change, we are taking a major step in #MicrosoftTeams Teams architecture. We are moving away from Electron to Edge Webview2. Teams will continue to remain a hybrid app but now it will be powered by #MicrosoftEdge. Also Angular is gone. We are now 100% on reactjs — Rish Tandon (@rishmsft) June 24, 2021

Microsoft expects the change to reduce memory usage by half, and support feature such as multiple accounts, work-life scenarios, release predictability and scaling up for the client.

Microsoft will also be building Teams into Windows 11, though exactly what this means remains unclear.

via Petri