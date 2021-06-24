Microsoft Teams will be abandoning Electron, with big improvements expected

Today on Twitter Microsoft CVP Engineering for Microsoft Team, revealed that Microsoft is revamping Microsoft Teams with a  major engineering change.

The company is moving from Electron to an Edge Webview 2 and Angular to React.js, which is expected to bring numerous improvements.

Microsoft expects the change to reduce memory usage by half, and support feature such as multiple accounts, work-life scenarios, release predictability and scaling up for the client.

Microsoft will also be building Teams into Windows 11, though exactly what this means remains unclear.

