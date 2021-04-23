Microsoft Teams has received an update on both Android and iOS. The update adds a number of new features to both Android and iOS versions of the Teams app.

Talking about what’s new, the latest Microsoft Teams Android update lets users to participate in a meeting as a view-only attendee when the meeting reaches max capacity. Teams users on Android will also be able to invite distribution lists and Modern Groups to Teams meetings by typing their name in the participation section.

iOS users, on the other hand, will be able to view, pin, and manage the pinned chats after installing the latest update. Teams iOS update also introduces new set of enojis and the ability to change the background in calls or meetings.

You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Here’s the full Android release notes:

Join meetings as a view-only attendee when the meeting reaches max capacity.

Invite distribution lists and Modern Groups to Teams meetings by typing their name in the participant section.

And here’s the full release notes for the iOS update:

View, pin, and manage the pinned chats

Express yourself in more ways with the newest set of emojis

Invite distribution lists and Modern Groups when you schedule a meeting

Change your background in calls or meetings. Choose from a list or upload your own

You can download Microsoft Teams for your Android/iOS device from the below links.

via onmsft