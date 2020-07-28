There has been a rush to video conferencing solutions due to COVID-19 pandemic, but many companies do not have the inhouse skills to install and manage the hardware solutions needed for the best experience.

Microsoft is looking to make the management of Microsoft Teams Rooms devices hassle-free with two new subscription services, Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard and Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium.

Microsoft Teams Rooms is a dedicated hardware and software solution for video conferencing and was previously called Skype Rooms.

Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard

The Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard offering enables inclusive and collaborative meeting room experiences across Microsoft Teams Rooms, collaboration bars, and Surface Hub devices. The Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard offering provides the necessary licenses for Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Endpoint Manager Intune. Furthermore, the offering enables Phone System, necessary for PSTN integration, and Audio Conferencing, where available.

As part of this offering, customers have access to a rich management experience through the Teams Admin Center. Microsoft has announced several new capabilities in the Teams Admin Center that make it easier to deploy and manage a fleet of devices, with improvements across device set-up, bulk management tasks, and health monitoring.

You can now manage your Microsoft Teams Room devices in the Teams Admin Center, you can manage all your Teams devices –including collaboration bars, IP phones, and more— from one location.

Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard is available today for US $15 per device per month. You can read more in the blog on Tech Community to get started.

Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium

The new Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium offering includes a remote management service that enables customers to shift the operational responsibility of managing and monitoring Microsoft Teams Rooms to Microsoft. With Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium, customers have access to intelligent software, dedicated experts, and enhanced insights. This proactive and real-time management service relies on Microsoft technology experts to handle room system operations remotely, enabling you to free up IT and enhance meeting productivity. Microsoft provides 24/7 management and monitoring of your room operating system and software, surfacing insights and alerts around any action needed on-site and taking remote action on your behalf as permitted.

Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium is available in select countries today for US $50 per device per month. You can learn more in the Tech Community blog and rooms.microsoft.com.