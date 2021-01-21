Microsoft is working on a new in-meeting Share experience, intended to make it easier for presenters to find the content they wish to screen share.

The feature is expected to roll out in February, but was leaked earlier by Alumia, and can be seen pictured below:

The new share experience is much more compact, and lists recently used files. It is also now attached to the top rather than bottom of the screen.

The old version, which used up much more screen real estate, can be seen below:

As mentioned earlier, according to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the new experience should roll out to Microsoft Teams users in February 2021.