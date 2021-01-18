At Ignite 2020, Microsoft announced several new features coming to Microsoft Teams. One of these features is Meeting Recap, which will be hitting the Teams client soon.

Meeting Recap

With the Meeting Recap feature enabled, after a meeting finishes in Microsoft Teams, a recap with the meeting recording, transcript, chat, shared files, and more will be automatically created (see the screenshot above). The recap can also be accessed in Outlook calendar by going to the meeting event. In the future, meeting recordings will be automatically stored as files in Microsoft SharePoint so they can be shared easily with others.

Availability

The Office 365 Admin Center has confirmed the feature will start rolling out in January and complete its roll-out by the end of February 2021.

