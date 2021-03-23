Microsoft Teams gets support for Live transcription with speaker attribution

Microsoft today announced the availability of live transcription in Microsoft Teams meetings for English (US). This feature also supports speaker attribution. After the meeting is over, the saved meeting transcript will be available for reference and download in Teams for desktop and web.
Availability details:
Live transcription with speaker attribution is available for scheduled Microsoft Teams meetings (in U.S. English) to our public cloud customers with licenses for Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, Microsoft 365 Business Standard, and Microsoft 365 Business Premium SKUs. Live transcripts for channel and Meet Now meetings will be coming soon.
Source: Microsoft
