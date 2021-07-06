Microsoft Teams iOS apps updated with the ability to Spotlight up to 7 people in a meeting

Microsoft recently released a new update for Teams mobile app on iOS. This new update brings couple of improvements. First, you can hear messages read aloud using Immersive Reader. Second, you can now spotlight up to 7 people in a meeting from your phone or tablet.

Microsoft also released an updated Teams Android app recently. Unfortunately, the Play Store listing still has the below old change log.

Attendees join webinars from their phone or tablet

All meetings (even appointments) are automatically online meetings so you can quickly share a link to the meeting

You can download the updated Microsoft Teams iOS app here and Android app here.