Microsoft Teams iOS app updated with several new features

Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft Teams app on the Apple App Store. This Version 2.0.11 comes with four new features. You can now raise a virtual hand during a meeting. Also, you can now add files and folders to channels. Find the full change log below.

Access files, org charts, and other features from “More” in the bottom bar of the app

Invite people to your meeting with an invite link

Add files and folders to channels

Raise a virtual hand during a meeting to let others know you want to speak

As always, this update also includes several bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can download the updated Microsoft Teams app here from App Store.