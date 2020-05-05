Microsoft Teams iOS app now supports Live Captions feature

Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft Teams app on Apple App Store. This update adds support for Live Captions feature.

You can turn on live captions during a meeting or group call to read what everyone is saying. To access while in a meeting, tap More options button > Turn on live captions.

If you don’t see this feature in your Microsoft Teams client, check with your IT Admin.

As always, this update also includes several bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can download the updated Teams app here from App Store.