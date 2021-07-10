Microsoft has announced a new release of meeting Join Custom Branding that will allow admins to upload their company logo to the Teams admin portal so it appears on the meeting pre-join and lobby screens for meetings organized by members.

This update gives users who join your meetings a branded experience distinctive to the tenant. The feature has been implemented as a meetings policy to give admins choice and the flexibility to apply the logo to certain members or globally.

Multiple logos can be upload at once, allowing you to assign different logos to different people or groups if that’s helpful for companies.

Admins will have an option to preview how the logo looks before uploading.

The logo will be seen by users joining on desktop, web, and mobile.

The feature is part of the Advanced Communications license, meaning the logo will appear only if the meeting organizer has the license. The rollout of this feature will begin and be complete in late July.