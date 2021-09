Microsoft recently revealed that 1:1 calling support is coming to Microsoft Teams on Apple Safari browser. Users can start a 1:1 call from the Calls section or from the Call button in the header of a 1:1 chat.

Users can now initiate a 1:1 call with another Teams user while using Teams on Safari.

This feature will be available next month (Oct 2021).

Last month, Microsoft confirmed that Apple Safari browser will soon support 2×2 video Gallery view for Teams meetings.

Source: Microsoft