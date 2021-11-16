Microsoft launches its sustainable datacenter region in Sweden

Microsoft yesterday launched its sustainable datacenter region in Sweden, with presence in Gävle, Sandviken and Staffanstorp. This new datacenter region is powered by 100% carbon-free energy and supports zero-waste operations. Customers can use this new datacenter region for Azure and Microsoft 365. And this new datacenter region will also deliver Azure Availability Zones, providing customers with additional application resiliency options.

Some highlights of this new green datacenter region:

Powered by 100% carbon-free energy with 24/7 hourly energy matching with partner Vattenfall .

Microsoft has signed agreements for new renewable energy projects with bp , Enlight Renewable Energy , European Energy , NTR , Prime Capital and wpd .

Microsoft’s first datacenter region whose backup generators will run on Preem Evolution Diesel Plus, the world’s first Nordic Eco-labeled fuel, which contains at least 50% renewable raw material, and nearly an equivalent reduction in net carbon dioxide emissions compared with standard fossil diesel blends.

Microsoft is pursuing Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for the region.

The new datacenter region will be home to Microsoft’s third European Circular Center, which repurposes servers and hardware in our datacenter.

Supporting the company’s water positive by 2030 commitment, the datacenters’ servers will be cooled with only outside air 100% of the year, and rainwater will be captured at the datacenter, used primarily to provide humidification and to support onsite datacenter facilities.

Source: Microsoft