New Microsoft Surface Pro X firmware update brings several improvements

Microsoft today released new system updates for all Surface Pro X devices with several improvements. This September 2020 updates comes improves WiFi and Bluetooth performance, system stability, and more. Devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater can now download these updates.
You can find the full list of available updates below.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update
|Qualcomm Advanced Modem Subsystem Device
|10400.1.77.0
|Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver – Bluetooth
|1.0.1080.0
|Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver – Bluetooth
|1.0.1080.0
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device Extension
|10400.1.77.0
|Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc – Network adapters
|1.0.1080.0
|Snapdragon (TM) X24 LTE Modem – Network adapters
|1.0.1180.0
|Surface Hot Plug – System devices
|3.71.139.0
|Surface Light Sensor – System devices
|1.37.139.0
|Surface Pro X Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc – Network adapters
|10400.1.22.0
|Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices
|4.212.137.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|3.527.140.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension
|5.5.0.0
You can now save up to $330 on the Surface Pro X device. You can order it from the links below.
Source: Microsoft
