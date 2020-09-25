New Microsoft Surface Pro X firmware update brings several improvements

Microsoft today released new system updates for all Surface Pro X devices with several improvements. This September 2020 updates comes improves WiFi and Bluetooth performance, system stability, and more. Devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater can now download these updates.

You can find the full list of available updates below.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm Advanced Modem Subsystem Device 10400.1.77.0 Enables Mobile Operator self registration. Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver – Bluetooth 1.0.1080.0 Improves BT connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep. Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver – Bluetooth 1.0.1080.0 Improves BT connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep. Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device Extension 10400.1.77.0 Enables Mobile Operator self registration. Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc – Network adapters 1.0.1080.0 Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep. Snapdragon (TM) X24 LTE Modem – Network adapters 1.0.1180.0 Enables Mobile Operator self registration. Surface Hot Plug – System devices 3.71.139.0 Improves system stability, and addresses issues related to system bugcheck. Surface Light Sensor – System devices 1.37.139.0 Addresses issues related to system bugcheck. Surface Pro X Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc – Network adapters 10400.1.22.0 Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep. Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices 4.212.137.0 Improves pen inking when palm is also on the screen. Surface UEFI – Firmware 3.527.140.0 Improves system stability, and addresses issues related to system bugcheck. Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension 5.5.0.0 Enables Surface Dock 2 update.

You can now save up to $330 on the Surface Pro X device. You can order it from the links below.

Source: Microsoft