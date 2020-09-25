New Microsoft Surface Pro X firmware update brings several improvements

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft today released new system updates for all Surface Pro X devices with several improvements. This September 2020 updates comes improves WiFi and Bluetooth performance, system stability, and more. Devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater can now download these updates.

You can find the full list of available updates below.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware UpdateQualcomm Advanced Modem Subsystem Device10400.1.77.0

  • Enables Mobile Operator self registration.
Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver – Bluetooth1.0.1080.0

  • Improves BT connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep.
Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver – Bluetooth1.0.1080.0

  • Improves BT connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device Extension10400.1.77.0

  • Enables Mobile Operator self registration.
Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc – Network adapters1.0.1080.0

  • Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep.
Snapdragon (TM) X24 LTE Modem – Network adapters1.0.1180.0

  • Enables Mobile Operator self registration.
Surface Hot Plug – System devices3.71.139.0

  • Improves system stability, and addresses issues related to system bugcheck.
Surface Light Sensor – System devices1.37.139.0

  • Addresses issues related to system bugcheck.
Surface Pro X Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc – Network adapters10400.1.22.0

  • Improves Wi-Fi connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep.
Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices4.212.137.0

  • Improves pen inking when palm is also on the screen.
Surface UEFI – Firmware3.527.140.0

  • Improves system stability, and addresses issues related to system bugcheck.
Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension5.5.0.0

  • Enables Surface Dock 2 update.

Source: Microsoft

