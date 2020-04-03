Microsoft is offering a steep $320 discount for its Surface Pro X bundle, which includes the Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen. Microsoft is currently offering the Black Surface Pro X + Black Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen Bundle for only $1,249, a whole $320 off the usual retail price of $1,569, making for a pretty reasonable price for a brand-new high-end laptop.

On offer is the 8GB memory/256GB SSD model, with the ARM-powered device powered by a custom SQ1 chipset. Surface Pro X also features LTE connectivity. Despite being the thinnest Surface, it offers great performance and visual experience through its virtually edge-to-edge 13” touchscreen. You can make Surface Pro X a full laptop with Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen.

Though still not necessarily powerful enough to be your only PC, the device is perfect for the road warrior who needs an Always Connected PC and knows the apps they intend to use work well on the developing platform.

Highlights:

No Wi-Fi, no problem — in addition to Wi-Fi, every model comes enabled with blazing-fast LTE Advanced Pro connectivity

Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle — sleek and slim, in Matte Black, Surface Pro X is just 7.3mm thin and starts at 1.7 pounds

See more and do more on a 13” screen. Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Display touchscreen and Surface signature 3:2 ratio gives you the most workspace possible

Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity

Ultra-slim and versatile design. Surface Pro X adapts to you, transforming from ultra-thin laptop, to powerful tablet, to portable studio

This deal will be available till April 5, 2020. Find the device at Microsoft here.