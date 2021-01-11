Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Pro 8 this month, and today we have details of the pricing of the upgraded Windows Tablet.

The Surface Pro 8 is very similar to the Surface Pro 7 in design, with a prototype of the device leaking last year. The tablet is, however, moving to Intel’s Tiger Lake CPU (with variants with Core i7-1185G7 processor and Iris Xe graphics).

The device has also passed through the FCC which revealed variants which use Quectel’s LTE-A Cat 12 M.2 module and offer Wi-Fi 6 courtesy of Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX201 adapter.

Regular leaker Roland Quandt has today tweeted out the pricing of the US version of the Surface Pro 8.

It is:

i3/8/128GB $899,99

i5/8/128GB $999,99

i5/8/256GB $1299,99

i5/16/256GB $1499,99

i7/16/256GB $1599,99

i7/16/512GB $1999,99

i7/16/1TB $2399,99

i7/32/1TB $2799,99 i5/8/128GB LTE $1149,99

i5/8/256GB LTE $1449,99

i5/16/256GB LTE $1649,99 i5/8/128GB EDU $899,99

Notably, the list appears to confirm there will be no 4GB RAM model, which is a great relief.

The new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 are expected to be launched in January 2021. See the earlier leaked pictures below: