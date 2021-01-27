Latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ firmware updates resolve screen refresh issues

Microsoft recently released new firmware updates for Surface Pro 7+ devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, 20H2 update, or greater. These updates resolve screen refresh, adaptive brightness, and USB-C issues. Find the full change log below.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface – HIDClass – 160.146.4.0
|Surface TCON device -Human Interface Devices
|160.146.4.0
|Surface – Monitor – 6.12.139.0
|Surface Panel – Monitor
|6.12.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 10.24.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|10.24.139.0
|Surface – HIDClass – 160.146.3.0
|Surface TCON device -Human Interface Devices (For LTE Advanced)
|160.146.3.0
Source: Microsoft via: WindowsCentral
Comments