Latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ firmware updates resolve screen refresh issues

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Surface Pro+ Business

Microsoft recently released new firmware updates for Surface Pro 7+ devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, 20H2 update, or greater. These updates resolve screen refresh, adaptive brightness, and USB-C issues. Find the full change log below.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – HIDClass – 160.146.4.0Surface TCON device -Human Interface Devices160.146.4.0

  • Resolves screen refresh issues.

Surface – Monitor –  6.12.139.0Surface Panel – Monitor6.12.139.0

  • Resolves the adaptive brightness issue.

Surface – Firmware – 10.24.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware10.24.139.0

  • Improves the power and graphics performance; resolves the  USB-C issue.

Surface – HIDClass – 160.146.3.0Surface TCON device -Human Interface Devices (For LTE Advanced)160.146.3.0

  • Resolves screen refresh issues.

Source: Microsoft via: WindowsCentral

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments