Microsoft releases new system updates for Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 5th gen and Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft yesterday released several system updates for Surface Pro (5th gen), Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 devices. These updates improve audio performance, integration between system services and battery life. Find the full change log below.

Surface Pro (5th gen):

The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Pro 5 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components11.0.6000.92

  • Improves the application stability during playback.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8936.1Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers6.0.8936.1

  • Improves audio performance and battery life.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.6Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension – no Device Manager notes6.1.0.6

  • Improves integration between system services.
Surface – System  – 6.105.139.0Surface Integration Driver Service  – System devices6.105.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services.

Surface Pro 6:

The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Pro 6 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components11.0.6000.92

  • Improves application stability during audio playback.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8936.1Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers6.0.8936.1

  • Improves audio performance and battery life.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.6Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension – no Device Manager notes6.1.0.6

  • Improves integration between system services.
Surface – System  – 6.105.139.0Surface Integration Driver Service  – System devices6.105.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services.

Surface Laptop 2:

The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – System – 9.49.139.0Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices9.49.139.0

  • Addresses system bugcheck.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components11.0.6000.92

  • Improves application stability during audio playback.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8936.1Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers6.0.8936.1

  • Improves audio performance and battery life.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.6Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension – no Device Manager notes6.1.0.6

  • Improves integration between system services.
Surface – System  – 6.105.139.0Surface Integration Driver Service  – System devices6.105.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services.

