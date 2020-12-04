Microsoft releases new system updates for Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 5th gen and Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft yesterday released several system updates for Surface Pro (5th gen), Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 devices. These updates improve audio performance, integration between system services and battery life. Find the full change log below.

Surface Pro (5th gen):

The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Pro 5 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92 Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components 11.0.6000.92 Improves the application stability during playback. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8936.1 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers 6.0.8936.1 Improves audio performance and battery life. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.6 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension – no Device Manager notes 6.1.0.6 Improves integration between system services. Surface – System – 6.105.139.0 Surface Integration Driver Service – System devices 6.105.139.0 Improves integration between system services.

Surface Pro 6:

The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Pro 6 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92 Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components 11.0.6000.92 Improves application stability during audio playback. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8936.1 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers 6.0.8936.1 Improves audio performance and battery life. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.6 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension – no Device Manager notes 6.1.0.6 Improves integration between system services. Surface – System – 6.105.139.0 Surface Integration Driver Service – System devices 6.105.139.0 Improves integration between system services.

Surface Laptop 2:

The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.