Microsoft releases new system updates for Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 5th gen and Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft yesterday released several system updates for Surface Pro (5th gen), Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 devices. These updates improve audio performance, integration between system services and battery life. Find the full change log below.
The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Pro 5 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components
|11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8936.1
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers
|6.0.8936.1
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.6
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension – no Device Manager notes
|6.1.0.6
|Surface – System – 6.105.139.0
|Surface Integration Driver Service – System devices
|6.105.139.0
The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Pro 6 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components
|11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8936.1
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers
|6.0.8936.1
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.6
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension – no Device Manager notes
|6.1.0.6
|Surface – System – 6.105.139.0
|Surface Integration Driver Service – System devices
|6.105.139.0
The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface – System – 9.49.139.0
|Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices
|9.49.139.0
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components
|11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8936.1
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers
|6.0.8936.1
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.6
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension – no Device Manager notes
|6.1.0.6
|Surface – System – 6.105.139.0
|Surface Integration Driver Service – System devices
|6.105.139.0
Comments