Microsoft has released a new set of firmware updates for the Surface Pro 6 and Pro (5th gen). The new update improves stability as well as improves battery Smart Charging. You can head down to check out the full changelog of the update.

Surface Pro 6

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 235.3261.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 235.3261.768.0 Improves device stability during hibernate. Surface – Firmware – 241.304.139.0 Surface System Aggregator -Firmware 241.304.139.0 Improves battery Smart Charging reliability.

Surface Pro (5th gen)

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 239.3275.257.0 Surface System Aggregator -Firmware 239.3275.257.0 Improves Battery Smart Charging reliability.

The new firmware updates are available for Windows 10 May 2019 Update or later. As usual, Microsoft is rolling out updates in stages so not all the Surface devices will see the new updates right away. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update and Check for Updates to manually download the new firmware updates.