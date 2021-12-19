In September Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop Studio with latest Intel processors, NVIDIA GPU and more. You can now get Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1299 ($300 off). Find the deal here at Amazon.
The new Surface Laptop Studio comes with a 14.4” PixelSense touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision support for great viewing experience. For an uncompromised performance, the Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel 11th gen H-series Quad-core processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage.
Surface Laptop Studio highlights:
- The most powerful Surface Laptop. Quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel Core H Series processors handle your most complex workloads.
- Boundary-pushing design with sleek 14.4“ touchscreen makes seamless transitions from laptop to entertainment-ready stage to portable creative canvas.
- Pair with Surface Slim Pen 2 for the best digital pen experience yet, featuring the feeling of pen on paper. Magnetically attach, store, and charge under the front of the keyboard.
- Enjoy uniform, true-to-life color and contrast on the beautiful 14.4” PixelSense Flow touch display. Experience smoother scrolling with a refresh rate up to 120Hz.
- See remarkable colors, brighter brights, darker darks, and subtle details with Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ6 that dynamically adjusts to the changing light conditions around you
- Comes with Windows 11
Surface Laptop Studio Tech Specs:
|Dimensions
|12.72” x 8.98” x 0.746” ( 323.28 mm x 228.32 mm x 18.94 mm )
|Display
|Memory
|16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM
|Processor
|Accessories Support
|Security
|Software
|Sensors
|What’s in the box
|Weight
|Storage5
|Removable solid-state drive (SSD)6 options: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB, 2TB
|Battery life1
|Graphics?
|Connections
|Cameras, video, and audio
|Wireless
|Exterior
|Warranty8
|1-year limited hardware warranty
|Keyboard layout
|Battery capacities?[Microsoft Stores only]
|Hinge
|Dynamic Woven Hinge made of woven fabric with embedded cables that can bend 180 degrees
Find the deal here at Amazon.
