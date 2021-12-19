In September Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop Studio with latest Intel processors, NVIDIA GPU and more. You can now get Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1299 ($300 off). Find the deal here at Amazon.

The new Surface Laptop Studio comes with a 14.4” PixelSense touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision support for great viewing experience. For an uncompromised performance, the Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel 11th gen H-series Quad-core processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage.

Surface Laptop Studio highlights:

The most powerful Surface Laptop. Quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel Core H Series processors handle your most complex workloads.

Boundary-pushing design with sleek 14.4“ touchscreen makes seamless transitions from laptop to entertainment-ready stage to portable creative canvas.

Pair with Surface Slim Pen 2 for the best digital pen experience yet, featuring the feeling of pen on paper. Magnetically attach, store, and charge under the front of the keyboard.

Enjoy uniform, true-to-life color and contrast on the beautiful 14.4” PixelSense Flow touch display. Experience smoother scrolling with a refresh rate up to 120Hz.

See remarkable colors, brighter brights, darker darks, and subtle details with Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ6 that dynamically adjusts to the changing light conditions around you

Comes with Windows 11

Surface Laptop Studio Tech Specs:

Dimensions 12.72” x 8.98” x 0.746” ( 323.28 mm x 228.32 mm x 18.94 mm ) Display Screen: 14.4” 2 PixelSense™ Flow Display

PixelSense™ Flow Display Refresh rate: up to 120Hz

Resolution:?2400 x 1600?(201 PPI)

Aspect ratio: 3:2

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Surface Pen* enabled

Touch: 10-point multi-touch

Dolby Vision® support3 Memory 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM Processor Quad-core 11th Gen Intel ® Core™ H35 i5-11300H

Core™ H35 i5-11300H Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 i7-11370H Accessories Support Integrated Surface Slim Pen 2* storage for charging

Compatible with Surface Dial* off-screen interaction Security Hardware TPM?2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support

Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Windows enhanced hardware security Software Windows 11 Home

Preloaded Microsoft 365 Apps 7

Microsoft 365?Home?30-day trial

Preloaded Xbox App

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one month trial7 Sensors Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer What’s in the box Surface Laptop Studio

Intel ® ?Core™?i5: 60W Surface Power Supply

?Core™?i5: 60W Surface Power Supply Intel®?Core™?i7: 95W Surface Power Supply

Quick Start Guide

Safety and warranty documents Weight Intel® Core™ i5 models 3.83 lb (1,742.9 grams)

Intel® Core™ i7 models 4.00 lb (1,820.2 grams) Storage5 Removable solid-state drive (SSD)6 options: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery life1 Intel ® ?Core™?i5: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage

?Core™?i5: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage Intel®?Core™?i7: Up to 18 hours of typical device usage Graphics? Intel ® Core™?i5?models: Intel ® Iris ® X e Graphics

Core™?i5?models: Intel Iris X Graphics Intel® Core™?i7?models: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™3050 Ti? laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 GPU memory Connections 2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt™ 4 technologies support

3.5mm headphone jack

1 x Surface Connect port Cameras, video, and audio Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

1080p resolution front facing camera.

Dual far-field Studio Mics

Quad Omnisonic™ speakers with Dolby Atmos® Wireless Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible

Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

Xbox Wireless built-in Exterior Casing: Magnesium and Aluminum

Color: Platinum Warranty8 1-year limited hardware warranty Keyboard layout Activation: Moving (mechanical) keys

Layout: QWERTY, full row of function keys (F1-F12)

Windows key and dedicated buttons for media controls, screen brightness

Backlight Battery capacities?[Microsoft Stores only] Battery Capacity Nominal (WH): 58.0

Battery Capacity Min (WH): 56.3 Hinge Dynamic Woven Hinge made of woven fabric with embedded cables that can bend 180 degrees

