Microsoft has released a new set of firmware update for Surface Laptop and Surface Laptop 2 users. The new updates bring general improvements and fixes to the devices. You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update.
Surface Laptop
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8682
|Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters
|27.20.100.8682
|Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension
|1952.14.0.1470
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.62.321.1
|Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
|2040.100.0.1029
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.82.3838
Surface Laptop 2
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters
|27.20.100.8681
|Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel® Display Graphics Adapter Driver – Extension
|27.20.100.8681
|Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension
|1952.14.0.1470
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.62.321.1
|Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
|2040.100.0.1029
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.82.3838
If you’re using Surface Laptop or Laptop 2 then you can head to Settings>Updates and Security>Windows Update to manually download and install the latest firmware update.
