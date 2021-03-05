Microsoft has released a new set of firmware update for Surface Laptop and Surface Laptop 2 users. The new updates bring general improvements and fixes to the devices. You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update.

Surface Laptop

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8682 Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters 27.20.100.8682 Improves graphics and system stability. Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices 2040.100.0.1029 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.82.3838 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop 2

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8681 Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters 27.20.100.8681 Improves graphics and system stability. Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681 Intel® Display Graphics Adapter Driver – Extension 27.20.100.8681 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices 2040.100.0.1029 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.82.3838 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

If you’re using Surface Laptop or Laptop 2 then you can head to Settings>Updates and Security>Windows Update to manually download and install the latest firmware update.