Microsoft has released a new set of firmware update for Surface Laptop and Surface Laptop 2 users. The new updates bring general improvements and fixes to the devices. You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update.

Surface Laptop

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8682Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters27.20.100.8682

  • Improves graphics and system stability.
Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices2040.100.0.1029

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838Surface ME – Firmware11.8.82.3838

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop 2

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8681Intel(R) HD Graphics – Display adapters27.20.100.8681

  • Improves graphics and system stability.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681Intel® Display Graphics Adapter Driver – Extension27.20.100.8681

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – SoftwareComponent –  1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices2040.100.0.1029

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838Surface ME – Firmware11.8.82.3838

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

If you’re using Surface Laptop or Laptop 2 then you can head to Settings>Updates and Security>Windows Update to manually download and install the latest firmware update.

Comments