Microsoft launches Surface Hub 2S in India

Microsoft today announced the availability of Surface Hub 2S in India. The Surface Hub 2S will cost INR 11,89,999, and it comes with a Surface Hub 2 Camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen. The Steelcase Roam mobile stand priced will cost INR 1,17,500. Both of them will be available via authorised Hub resellers.

The core design principal for the Surface Hub 2S is its light and mobile form factor that allows you to turn any space into a teamwork space.

The vibrant 4K+ 50-inch multi-touch display offers an inviting canvas to co-create with the best pen and touch experience, and the highest resolution compared to any device in its class.

It is 40 percent lighter, and offers 50 percent faster graphics performance than the original Surface Hub.

An integrated 8-microphone, full-band array with Beamforming focuses on people speaking in front of the device and not sounds from the sides or back. Background noise is then minimized further by processing the audio signal using a new capability called Smart Voice Automatic Gain Control to improve voice clarity.

The camera at the top of the screen is 4K resolution and 90-degree horizontal field of view means that it can easily capture a group of people huddled around the device without compromise to natural colors and uniform lighting, for a cognitively comfortable meeting experience.

“We’ve expanded our Surface family to include not just devices designed for individuals, but also devices purpose-built for teams. In view of the current environment and more teams working remotely, the Surface Hub 2S seamlessly blends into any workspace. The Surface Hub 2S gives teams the mobility and flexibility to collaborate where they work best – whether in a conventional meeting scenario for brainstorms, or virtual meetings powered by Microsoft Teams. For businesses looking to bridge the gap and address different workstyles, the Surface Hub 2S is the perfect addition to enhance productivity, and as a boost to turn innovative ideas to reality,” said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

Source: Microsoft