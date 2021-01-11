Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85 begins shipping broadly this month

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85 is the largest device in the Surface family. Microsoft today announced that the Surface Hub 2S 85 will begin shipping to business and education customers broadly in select markets later this month.
What’s new in Surface Hub 2S 85:
- Surface Hub 85” runs the new Windows 10 Team 2020 Update operating system and comes pre-loaded with your favorite Office and Microsoft 365 apps.
- Now you can join meetings instantly from Surface Hub or even using your own personal device with “proximity join.” And once the meeting is ended all user data is wiped from the device ready for the next session.
- Compared to the original 84” Surface Hub, the new Hub 2S 85” is significantly easier to install and setup with more optional certified accessories to choose from.
- Packaging of the Surface Hub 2s 85” has been completely redesigned with a wheeled pallet that fits into most modern elevators.
- All Surface Hubs running Windows 10 Team 2020 Update incorporate silicon level protections with a discrete TPM 2.0 chip and secure boot. The result is a fully locked-down operating system that only allows certified drivers and Windows store apps to run.
- Installing Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise gives you the flexibility to customize Surface Hub with your favorite win32 apps. And exclusive to Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise, you can use the Surface Hub 2 Fingerprint Reader for secure multifactor biometric sign-on with Windows Hello.
Source: Microsoft
