Back in October, Microsoft announced the Surface Duo but confirmed that the device won’t be coming out until holiday 2020. However, it looks like that might not be the case as the first Surface Duo was spotted in the public transport yesterday.

First reported by Windows Central, the Surface Duo was spotted in a Vancouver’s SkyTrain. The first thing to note here is the addition of the front flash that was not present in the prototype showcased at the Surface event. Microsoft has also added a single front camera along with the flash and it looks like the company has managed to shave off a few inches as the phone is looking thinner than the prototype. Unfortunately, there is no image showing the rear of the device so we can’t confirm if the device will have a rear camera or not.

Hey, not sure if interesting, but I just saw a guy in Vancouver’s SkyTrain playing around with Surface Duo. Got photos and videos. pic.twitter.com/TsRQYdD1pz — Israel Rodriguez (@yzraeu) February 7, 2020

If would be interesting to see the final camera setup that Microsoft decides to go with as companies have been focusing a lot on smartphone cameras in the last couple of years. That said, Surface Duo might not be able to beat the likes of iPhone and Pixel in terms of the camera performance but it will certainly have a unique design.

The company might have already decided on the final design and the number of cameras as it has started testing the Surface Duo for the launch. This might mean that we will be able to get our hands on the device before the holiday 2020 deadline initially set by Microsoft.