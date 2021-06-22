Deals

Amazon Prime Day Deal: Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 series discounted Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra smartphones are now selling at a discounted price, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Deal. Courtesy of the discount, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is now avai...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Dock 2 $84 cheaper today Amazon is offering a $76 discount on Microsoft Surface Dock 2. After the discount, the price comes down to just $175.98(was $260). Microsoft announced the new Surface Dock 2 accessory with f...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 heavily discounted Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is$456 cheaper today. The Surface Pro 6(i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is now available only at a price point of $743.99, down from $1,199 — that’s rou...

Deal Alert: Unlocked OnePlus 8T(12GB+256GB) down to its lowest price at Amazon Amazon is offering a mouth-watering discount of $149 on the unlocked OnePlus 8T smartphone. You can now buy the smartphone at a price point of $549.99, down from its original price point of ...

Deal Alert: Massive $439 discount on Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Amazon is offering a massive $439 discount on the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Intel variant(8GB+256GB). The laptop is now available at $1,060, down from $1,499 — a straight $439 dis...

Deal Alert: Save $146 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling headphone... Amazon US is now offering a handsome discount of $146 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-the-ear headphones(renewed). You can now get Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a price point of $203.79...

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will soon be available in dazzling white Samsung’s popular Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will soon be available in a brand-new colour. Winfuture’s Roland Quandt leaked the white Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but they are actually ...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pen discounted at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pen Platinum Model 1776 is now available at a discounted price. You can now buy it at a price point of $69.49, down from $99.99 — $30.50 discount if you do the math. You ...

Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 i7(32GB+512GB) is $300 cheaper today Microsoft Surface Book 3 is now available at a discounted price at Amazon. The i7 variant of the Book 3(32GB+512GB) is now available at a price point of $2,499.99, down from $2,799.99. If yo...