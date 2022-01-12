Microsoft Surface Duo for $399 deal is now available again from Woot in the US. This is an AT&T locked variant, but you can get an unlock code through Microsoft or AT&T in few days. You can find the deal here.

Recently, Microsoft confirmed that Android 11 update is coming soon to Surface Duo device. Microsoft is finalizing the validation and certification for Android 11. The roll out for unlocked devices will begin in a few weeks.

Surface Duo highlights:

Room to focus with two screens. Open and view two apps at once or span one across both screens.

Flexibility to do more. Choose your mode for the task at hand and tackle to-dos with dual-screen enhanced apps.

Original design, created by surface. Thin, light, and versatile design does what you want it to, with revolutionary 360° hinge and dual pixelsense fusion displays.

Screen Size: 8.1 inches

Operating system: Android 10.0

The full specs include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $399

