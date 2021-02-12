Surface Duo may only get Android 11 in the summer

When Microsoft released Surface Duo device in the US last year, the company was expected to release an update to Android 11 soon after.

In the end even regular updates have been slow in coming, and not much has been heard about Android 11 either.

Today some news about the OS update has trickled out, courtesy of DrWindows.de.

According to the German blog, based on a briefing they had from Microsoft, the OS update will arrive sometime in the summer.

The reason is somewhat unexpected – according to Microsoft the company is collaborating with Google on dual-screen support in Android, with the modifications Microsoft is making expected to flow to other dual-screen OEMs.

Microsoft recently announced that Surface Duo will be available in Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany from February 18. There won’t be any pre-order for this device. Consumers can directly make the purchase on Feb 18th.

The full specs include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

Microsoft is now offering a $400 discount on the Surface Duo device in the US, you can grab the deal at Microsoft Store here now.

via onMSFT