Amazon is offering a $76 discount on Microsoft Surface Dock 2. After the discount, the price comes down to just $175.98(was $260).

Microsoft announced the new Surface Dock 2 accessory with faster charging, improved data transfer rates, and more back in May last year. You can buy the Surface Dock 2 from the below link to get it at a discounted price.

Surface Dock 2 features

Instantly turn your Surface into a desktop PC with the next-gen ports in new Surface Dock 2.

Simply plug in the Surface Connect cable to charge your device and access external monitors, a keyboard, mouse, and more.

199w power supply; longer Surface Connect cable (80 cm).

Supports dual 4K at 60Hz

2 front-facing USB-C, 2 rear-facing USB-C (gen 2), 2 rear-facing USB-A, 3.5mm in/out audio jack, 1 gigabit Ethernet, Security lock support (Kensington compatible)

The Dock 2 is compatible with all the recent Surface devices and comes with the following ports: