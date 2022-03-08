Microsoft Surface app comes pre-installed with all the Surface PCs, and the app offers you plenty of information about the Surface device, including warranty information, and more. Now with the latest update, the app is now a lot better as it gains more functionality.

Microsoft Surface app now carries a build number 61.2037.139.0 and now shows all Surface devices signed in with Microsoft account. The latest app update also includes support for Pro X and Pro 8 Surface blades. Another new feature is the support for Peri camera on Surface Hub devices. The update also includes accessibility improvements. And that’s all that’s new in the latest update.

You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

The last time the Microsoft Surface app got new features was in November last year. The company added support for auto-detection of Surface Slim Pen 1 to the app. Hopefully, Microsoft will continue to push new features to the Surface app with future updates.

If you have a Surface PC, you can click on the below link to update the app, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and check for updates.