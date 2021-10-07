Microsoft Store in Windows 11 now has a mini version of app’s page

With Windows 11, Microsoft released a revamped Microsoft Store with several UX improvements. This new Microsoft Store app can display a mini version of the app’s page as a popup. This popup will only display the essential details of the app and a single action button for users. Instead of opening the full Microsoft Store app to download an app, consumers can quickly and easily download the app through this new popup experience.

URI scheme for this new popup experience will be as below:

ms-windows-store://pdp/?ProductId=9WZDNCRFHVJL&mode=mini

Source: Microsoft via: Daniel