Microsoft rolling out February 2023 firmware update for Surface Pro 7

Microsoft has pushed a new firmware update for Surface Pro 7, adding no new features or changes, as you would expect. However, the latest February 2023 firmware update does include some fixes related to the audio output issues that some users were facing.

As highlighted by Microsoft, the Feb 2023 firmware update resolves the speaker audio output issue. If you faced issues with audio output, this update should fix that on your Surface Pro 7. Apart from that, it includes no other fixes or improvements. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Surface Pro 7 firmware update

Like all the previous Surface firmware updates, the February 2023 firmware will also be rolled out in phases, meaning not everyone will get it on the same day. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone. It is also important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, Version 20H2, or greater.

If you have just received it on your Surface Pro 7, you should remember a few things listed below.

Firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface will be downloaded and installed.

After the updates are installed, restart your device to complete the installation process. To restart your device, select the Start button and then select Power > Restart.

Surface Pro 7 is the first Surface device to get the February 2023 firmware update. Hopefully, Microsoft will push Feb firmware to more Surface devices before the end of this month.

If you own a Surface Pro 7 and have received the latest version, let us know about your experience in the comments section.