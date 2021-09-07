Meet Microsoft Start, a new personalized news feed available across platforms

Microsoft already has a couple of products around news aggregation, MSN and Microsoft News. Today, Microsoft announced Microsoft Start, a new personalized news feed available across platforms. Microsoft Start is rolling out today and you can access it via following ways.

As a standalone website (available on Microsoft Edge and Chrome) – MicrosoftStart.com

As a mobile app on both Android and iOS

From the News and Interests experience on the Windows 10 taskbar

From the Widgets experience in Windows 11

From the Microsoft Edge new tab page

How Microsoft Start differs from MSN:

Microsoft Start brings new technology to content experiences, including Microsoft’s latest advancements in AI and machine learning, coupled with human moderation, to help people stay up to date with information that is personalized for their interests.

Microsoft also mentioned that MSN will remain available, but Microsoft News will be replaced by Microsoft Start. You can learn more about the new Microsoft Start service from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft