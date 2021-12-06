Microsoft releases redesigned Skype app on iOS and Android

In September, Microsoft announced that it is working on an improved, faster, reliable, and super modern-looking Skype. After testing the redesigned app for the past few months, Microsoft recently released the updated Skype app for iOS and Android users. Along with the redesign, this update also includes some new improvements, read about them below.

Together mode now works for all group calls, there is

New camera experience for taking pictures

New search bar and updated avatars

Bug fixes and stability improvements

You can download the updated Skype app here from App Store and here from Play Store.