For those who make a living writing, be it blogging or professional report writing, advanced spelling and grammar checking tools like Grammarly is very important.

It seems Microsoft is looking into muscling in onto that company’s market with a new Chrome extension discovered by Florian B.

The Microsoft Editor feature is part of the Microsoft Office extension for Chrome and will check your work in real-time against an online library and will offer suggestions for spelling, grammar and style.

Like Grammarly, users will also be able to disable it for specific websites.

The extension is currently in preview, but it seems likely it will not be long before this feature rolls out more widely.

Hopefully, before then, Grammarly will have a plan B, but then it is after all a doggy-dog world…