Microsoft is currently testing new features that are expected to come with the next major stable release of Windows 11. The company is testing these features with Windows 11 Insiders by releasing Windows 11 Insider Build almost every week. However, Microsoft seems to have faced some issues while preparing a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build this week.

Microsoft’s official Twitter handle for Windows Insider Program has tweeted that it has tried to release a new Insider Build “diligently” but failed to succeed. The good news is the Windows Insider team has promised that it’d bring a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build next week. As you’d expect, the company shared nothing on what features the next Insider Build will introduce.

The last update Windows Insider received was Windows 11 Build 22598 for the Dev Channel subscribers. The update has a plethora of new features, which you can read below.

Displaying 4K desktop backgrounds in Windows Spotlight

Windows Spotlight on the desktop is on by as the default background for new devices (clean installs using the ISO) and for upgrades where the background is the Windows 11 default.

Auto-launching of the Get Started app.

Microsoft will now start offering new builds to Windows Insiders in China on Lenovo PCs, starting with Build 22598

The updated tooltip now displays the volume icon to tell you when you’re using spatial sound.

A new update to Media Player for Windows 11 (Version 11.2203.30.0) to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel

It will be interesting to see what new features Microsoft introduces in the next flight candidate next week. Of course, we’ll keep you updated about every new feature that Microsoft adds in its upcoming Windows 11 Builds. Stay tuned to never miss those updates.