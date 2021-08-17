Microsoft announces equity investment in Rubrik, a leading cloud data management startup

Rubrik is a cloud data management startup that offers ransomware-proof backups for organizations. Rubrik already has several thousand customers including leading tech companies like Adobe, Verizon, Expedia and others. Today, Rubrik announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft which includes an equity investment from Microsoft. Microsoft and Rubrik already support more than 2,000 mutual customers globally. With today’s announcement, Rubrik and Microsoft will provide Microsoft 365 and hybrid cloud data protection and integrated cloud services on Microsoft Azure.

Partnership details:

As part of this collaboration, customers and partners gain additional data protection, so that critical Microsoft 365 data is secure, easily discoverable, and always accessible in the case of a malicious attack, ransomware attack, accidental deletion, or corruption. Rubrik also offers additional support and protection for Microsoft 365 including instant search and restore and policy-based management at scale. Additionally, Rubrik and Microsoft provide long-term archival of Microsoft 365 data for the purposes of regulatory compliance.

With Rubrik and Microsoft, mission-critical applications such as SAP, SQL, Oracle, VMware, as well as enterprise NAS workloads can tightly integrate protection and automation with Azure, which is critical as customers accelerate their digital transformation. Working with Microsoft, Rubrik will help customers address these priorities while providing agility to migrate data to the cloud and achieve improved productivity and optimize resources.

“As the pioneer of Zero Trust Data Management, Rubrik is helping the world’s leading organizations manage their data and recover from ransomware,” said Bipul Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Rubrik. “Together with Microsoft, we are delivering tightly integrated data protection while accelerating and simplifying our customer’s journey to the cloud.”

“Customers, across industries, are migrating to the cloud to drive business transformation and realize growth,” said Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft. “End-to-end application and data management is critical to business success, and we believe that integrating Rubrik’s Zero Trust Data Management solutions with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 will make it easy for customers to advance their Zero Trust journey and increase their digital resilience.”

Source: Rubrik