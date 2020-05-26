Microsoft recently promised to continue supporting Skype, at least in the short term, and after testing some improvements in Skype Insider Preview Build 8.60, Microsoft has now rolled out Build 8.60 to regular Skype users with a plethora of new features and fixes.

The new build brings the new grid view that lets you see up to 10 people during a video call and also lets you change your message reactions. Another useful feature is the new moderated groups, which is useful for when Skype is used in educational settings.

See the full changelog below:

What’s new

All the best reactions: Sometimes you need the perfect reaction at your fingertips, and now you can customize which ones appear in the reaction picker. Learn how to add custom reactions to your reaction picker.

Sometimes you need the perfect reaction at your fingertips, and now you can customize which ones appear in the reaction picker. Learn how to add custom reactions to your reaction picker. Just like that old TV show: Now you can see nine participants with video on your screen at one time. Learn how to switch to 3×3 mode.

Now you can see nine participants with video on your screen at one time. Learn how to switch to 3×3 mode. Who’s in charge around here? Need to create a group with defined moderators and users, like a classroom? Try creating a Moderated Group.

Need to create a group with defined moderators and users, like a classroom? Try creating a Moderated Group. Just a key-press (or three) away: We’ve added some new global hotkeys you can use even when Skype is minimized. Learn more about keyboard shortcuts.

We’ve added some new global hotkeys you can use even when Skype is minimized. Learn more about keyboard shortcuts. Bug fixes and stability improvements. We sent some bugs packing and swept up after ourselves.

You can download the latest version of Skype here.

Source: Microsoft via Neowin