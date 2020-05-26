Microsoft recently promised to continue supporting Skype, at least in the short term, and after testing some improvements in Skype Insider Preview Build 8.60, Microsoft has now rolled out Build 8.60 to regular Skype users with a plethora of new features and fixes.

The new build brings the new grid view that lets you see up to 10 people during a video call and also lets you change your message reactions. Another useful feature is the new moderated groups, which is useful for when Skype is used in educational settings.

See the full changelog below:

What’s new

You can download the latest version of Skype here.

Source: Microsoft via Neowin

