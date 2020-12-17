Microsoft removes all cookie banners from GitHub

Cookie banners are everywhere because of EU law. On most occasions, we hit accept and continue our browsing activity. Microsoft today announced that it has removed all cookie banners from GitHub. To get rid of cookie banners, Microsoft has removed all non-essential cookies from GitHub. When you visit GitHub, Microsoft will not send any information to third-party analytics services.

“We are also committing that going forward, we will only use cookies that are required for us to serve GitHub.com. GitHub has had a long history of prioritizing developer privacy, often going above and beyond any legal requirement, including extending EU privacy protections to all users regardless of location. Developers should not have to sacrifice their privacy to collaborate on GitHub,” wrote Nat Friedman from the GitHub team.

Source: GitHub