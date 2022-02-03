Microsoft Remote Desktop app has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 10.0.12.1148, the update brings support AVD workspace subscription using multiple identities for the same URL. The update also adds support for NumLock and ScrLock keys on external keyboards. New in-session UI to switch between remote apps and PCs, the ability to change language support for external keyboards, fixes for dark mode bugs are other exciting noteworthy changes that you get in this update.

Changelog

You can download and install the Microsoft Remote Desktop app from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.