Microsoft Remote Desktop app has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 10.0.9.1118, the update makes some noteworthy new features and bug fixes. The update includes support for dark mode on Android 10 and later, native x86/x64 support for Chromebooks, support for DEL key on external keyboards, and more. However, its’ worth noting that the minimum required version for this update is Android 7 or later. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Support for dark mode on Android 10 and later.

Native x86/x64 support for Chromebooks.

Fixed clipboard redirection synchronization issues.

Added Clipboard redirection to the Add/Edit PC UI.

Support the DEL key on external keyboards.

Fixed a bug that caused workspace URL auto-complete to hang.

Addressed keyboard and screen reader-related accessibility bugs.

Addressed reliability issues identified through crash reporting.

Minimum required version of Android is now Android 7.

You can download and install the Microsoft Remote Desktop app from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.