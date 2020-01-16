Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS receives a major update with several new features

Microsoft recently released a major update for its Remote Desktop app on Apple App Store. This Version 10.0.3 update comes with several new features like support for press-and-hold gesture, concurrent zoom and pan support in mouse pointed mode, supporting for launching RD sessions from RDP files and RDP URIs and more. Find the full change log below.

Support for launching connections from RDP files and RDP URIs.

Workspace headers are now collapsible.

Concurrent zoom and pan is now supported in Mouse Pointer mode.

A press-and-hold gesture in Mouse Pointer mode will now trigger a right-click in the remote session.

The force-touch gesture for right-click in Mouse Pointer mode has been removed.

The in-session switcher screen now supports disconnecting, even if no apps are connected.

Light dismiss is now supported in the in-session switcher screen.

PCs and apps are no longer automatically reordered in the in-session switcher screen.

The hit test area for the PC thumbnail view ellipses menu has been enlarged.

The Input Devices settings page now contains a link to supported devices.

Fixed a bug that caused the Bluetooth permissions UI to repeatedly appear at launch for some users.

Fixed crashes that were showing up in error reporting.

You can download the updated app here from Apple App Store.