Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS receives a major update with several new features

Microsoft recently released a major update for its Remote Desktop app on Apple App Store. This Version 10.0.3 update comes with several new features like support for press-and-hold gesture, concurrent zoom and pan support in mouse pointed mode, supporting for launching RD sessions from RDP files and RDP URIs and more. Find the full change log below.
- Support for launching connections from RDP files and RDP URIs.
- Workspace headers are now collapsible.
- Concurrent zoom and pan is now supported in Mouse Pointer mode.
- A press-and-hold gesture in Mouse Pointer mode will now trigger a right-click in the remote session.
- The force-touch gesture for right-click in Mouse Pointer mode has been removed.
- The in-session switcher screen now supports disconnecting, even if no apps are connected.
- Light dismiss is now supported in the in-session switcher screen.
- PCs and apps are no longer automatically reordered in the in-session switcher screen.
- The hit test area for the PC thumbnail view ellipses menu has been enlarged.
- The Input Devices settings page now contains a link to supported devices.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Bluetooth permissions UI to repeatedly appear at launch for some users.
- Fixed crashes that were showing up in error reporting.
You can download the updated app here from Apple App Store.
