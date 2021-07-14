Today Microsoft released Windows Terminal v1.9.1942.0 to the Stable channel. This release brings many of the preview changes in Windows Terminal 1.9 to the stable channel.

Notable changes include:

Terminal now supports pinning an instance to the top of the screen that you can summon at any time (colloquially referred to as “Quake Mode”). It is bound by default to Win+`

Terminal now supports mouse input for Windows console applications!

The Appearance page will now show you a (tiny) preview of the Terminal

Microsoft also backported the following changes and bug fixes from Windows Terminal Preview 1.10.1933.0:

Changes

This version of Terminal comes with Cascadia Code 2106.17. This version of the Cascadia family of fonts refines the “cursive” italic letter forms to have more universally acceptable shapes and introduces support for Hebrew and Arabic glyphs.

Terminal windows launched via “Open Here” will open new tabs in the same directory.

The “quake mode” action is now named “Summon Quake window” instead of “Global summon something something window _quake”

The opacity slider will now display a % sign like it should have to begin with.

Bug Fixes

An accessibility issue that resulted in misshapen selection regions has been fixed

Terminal will no longer minimize itself when targeted by a commandline application or when you target it with -w

We will no longer destroy commands using iterateOn when you press Save

when you press Save Nested commands now dismiss more reliably when using the command palette

We will not attempt to not un-toggle the command palette if you choose to toggle it while it is open

When we encounter a malformed fragment document, we will no longer fail to read any future fragment documents

The action editor should now be more usable in Light theme

“Open Windows Terminal Here” will now appear in your language

1.9.1523.0 Terminal will no longer exit unceremoniously when your startingDirectory cannot be found

Terminal will no longer exit unceremoniously when your cannot be found 1.9.1523.0 A window that receives an incoming console application will now spring to the foreground

Performance

During heavy output load, Windows Terminal will spend a lot less time … formatting VT strings creating temporary string_view notifying an accessibility channel that has been disconnected emitting debugging information



Reliability

Terminal should crash less often when you are closing a tab

Microsoft fixed a crash in reloading the settings with the Settings page open

An application setting the Terminal background should probably not crash it.

1.9.1523.0 If our packaged fonts cannot be found, we will now be more robust and less likely to faceplant on launch

If our packaged fonts cannot be found, we will now be more robust and less likely to faceplant on launch 1.9.1523.0 The “default terminal” feature no longer causes crashes on OS versions where it is unavailable

The “default terminal” feature no longer causes crashes on OS versions where it is unavailable 1.9.1523.0 If we can’t accept handoff (“default terminal”) connections when we start, we’ll no longer crash on launch

If we can’t accept handoff (“default terminal”) connections when we start, we’ll no longer crash on launch The settings UI will no longer overflow its frame on launch/reload

Terminal will try to do a better job recovering the profile you were looking at when the settings reload

1.9.1523.0 The “default terminal” dropdown has been fixed for High Contrast users

VT Support

RIS will now reset mouse mode and encoding

will now reset mouse mode and encoding DECSET 12 (enable/disable cursor blink) is no longer ignored

WPF Control

Microsoft fixed an issue in the WPF control’s 64-bit build that resulted in hilarious colors

Please note that the following features are not included in the 1.9 stable release:

The ability to set Windows Terminal (stable) as the default console application host

The live action editor in the Settings UI

You may not yet see this release in the Store immediately as Microsoft is trying a new “slow rollout” system that follows the Windows Insider program. You can always install a new build from the repository here.